Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, the father of James Lutterodt, the late Ketasco NSMQ star, has refuted claims that his son was the one seen vomiting blood in a viral video

Instead, he clarified that James was experiencing difficulty breathing before his untimely demise

Mr. Lutterodt revealed that he had noticed something was wrong when James visited in April 2023 and hence, made efforts to address his health concerns

In a recent development on issues surrounding the untimely demise of James Lutterodt, the acclaimed Ketasco NSMQ star, his father, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, has come forward to clarify misinformation regarding a viral video.

Contrary to popular belief, Mr. Lutterodt affirmed that the viral video which showed someone vomiting blood did not feature his son. Instead, he clarified that his son struggled with breathing difficulties.

"As a father, it hasn’t been easy. I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning," Mr. Lutterodt said in an interview with Citi News.

Mr. Lutterodt expressed the immense difficulty he faced as a father and the family's efforts to address James' health concerns. Despite their efforts, James tragically passed away on Monday morning.

Having contributed significantly to Ketasco's impressive performance in the 2021 NSMQ, James was pursuing his studies in computer science at the University of Ghana.

His sudden and tragic demise has left a void in the academic community and in the hearts of his loved ones and supporters.

