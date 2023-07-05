James Lutterodt: Education Minister Mourns Ketasco NSMQ Champion Who Died 'Mysteriously', Folks React
- Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum has mourned the demise of the late Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) student, James Lutterodt
- He expressed sadness about the untimely death of the former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant
- Members of the online community reacted after the legislator condoled with the family of the deceased on Twitter
Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum has commiserated with the family of the late Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumnus, James Lutterodt.
The legislator posted a heartfelt message to mourn the untimely death of the former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant.
Yaw Osei Adutwum condoles with the family
In a Twitter post delivered on his vibrant account on Tuesday, July 4, the Bosomtwe Constituency MP said:
''My profound condolences to the family of James Lutterodt. May his brilliant and gentle soul rest in peace,'' the MP posted on Twitter.
The minister's followers reached out to react to the post, which had received more than 5,000 views at the time of this publication.
See the minister's post below:
A father's account
The father of the late James has revealed that his son succumbed to a brief illness Monday morning at a specialised hospital in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.
Per Citi News, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt recognised something was amiss with his son when he returned home on vacation in April 2023.
He stated that he immediately began attending to his health concerns and that they did various tests to establish the reason for his sickness until he died.
Philip Lutterodt also stated that James had supplied specific information about incidences at the University of Ghana but that they had opted to keep those specifics private for the time being.
