A young man has opened up on where the University of Ghana student James Lutterodt died

In a video, Boaz Ayitah clarified that the Ketasco old student gave up his ghost at a hospital facility in Tema

Netizens have praised him for speaking on the issue, with some lashing out at people who spewed lies when the news broke

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A friend of the Lutterodt family has brought closure to the brouhaha surrounding the circumstances under which the Ketasco NSMQ star, James Lutterodt, died.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Citinewsroom, Boaz Ayitah, in setting the records straight, dismissed the perception that James Lutterodt died on the campus of the University of Ghana, where he was studying.

Man opens up about the demise of James Lutterodt Photo credit:@citinewsroom @Olelesalvador/Twitter

Source: UGC

Instead, Boaz said the 19-year-old was receiving treatment at a specialist hospital in Tema, where he passed on.

He also urged Ghanaians to disregard a video of someone vomiting blood, purporting to be the late James Lutterodt.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"He passed on at a hospital in Tema. He wasn't in school, he was at a specialist hospital in Tema. I was at the hospital with two other people when his dad was called and he also came there," he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 26 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the revelation of the man

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young man for going public on the issue.

Efya Jessie commented:

That video is from Nigeria, not Ghana

SperaNayram56 commented:

Hmmm, my people don't take time ooo

Ama Sweetness reacted:

I said it

Friend of James Lutterodt reacts to death of NSMQ star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a childhood friend of James Lutterodt has expressed sadness over the passing of the University of Ghana student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Asaase Radio, Ali Abdul Aziz said the news of his friend's passing had really hit him hard.

Ali, who shed tears at a point in the interview, said he couldn't sleep on Monday, July 3, after hearing what happened to his friend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh