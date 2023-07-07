The vigil held in memory of the late James Lutterodt was not without incident after it was reported that chaos broke out

A female eyewitness who was at the scene questioned the actions of the Ghana Police

Netizens who saw the video have also expressed astonishment at happenings during the vigil of the NSMQ star

A female student at the University of Ghana has broken her silence on the reported chaos that ensued during the vigil held in memory of the late Ketasco star, James Lutterodt.

Footages that have gone viral online suggest that what was meant to be a solemn event rather ended on a sad note as police were called in to disperse the grieving Commonwealth Hall residents who had massed up at Volta Hall.

Vigil for James Lutterodt ends in chaos Photo credit: @malehallsgh @olele Salvador/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In an audio chanced upon by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, an identified female student who was apparently at the scene when the incident happened expressed astonishment over the act of the police.

The lady opined that the Commonwealth Hall residents were holding a peaceful vigil at Volta Hall when police officers suddenly came there and tried to disperse them.

Sounding traumatised, the lady said some of her friends lost their mobile phones as a result of the move by the police to drive away the Commonwealth Hall residents.

Some students who were part of the vigil are reported to have been injured.

The Ghana Police Service and authorities of the University of Ghana are yet to comment on the incident.

Netizens react to chaos during the vigil for James Lutterodt

Social media users who reacted to the account by the lady and videos of the incident expressed their displeasure with the Ghana Police.

@wumborbi commented:

Barbaric and ethically incongruous. We don’t disperse a crowd by closing in on them in an enclosed space. What is said to have happened is disgusting.

@Kengel_Yeboah stated:

This is very bad honestly

@SogakopeV added:

Ghana police ankasa dier...dem for re-recruit most of them cos dem no know Demma job

Dad speaks on James Lutterodt's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, the father of James Lutterdot, has clarified the misinformation regarding a viral video.

The dad explained that the viral video, which showed someone vomiting blood did not feature his son. Instead, he said that his son struggled with breathing difficulties.

