The semi-finals of the regional NSMQ proved too easy for Mfantsipim as they qualified for the final with ease

They beat Winneba SHS, Swedru SHS and Assin State College comfortably to reach the final

Netizens who reacted to the news commended Mfantsipim for picking up the win

It was all smiles for the students of Mfantsipim School after the school booked its tickets to the finals of the Central Regional Championship of the National Science & Maths Quiz

This comes after they beat Swedru Senior High School, Winneba Senior High School and Assin State College comfortably in the semis on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Mfantsipim students qualify for the finals of the Regional of NSMQ

The two-time winners of the national NSMQ asserted their dominance right from the first round as they maintained a 6-point gap.

After the end of the contest, Mfantipim took the first position with 38 points, followed by Swedru SHS, who came second with 21 points.

Winneba SHS and Assin State College had 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Mfantsipim School will seek to challenge three other schools in the final for the bragging right to be called regional champions.

Ghanaians praise Mfantsipim for their performance

Netizens who reacted to the news of Mfantsipim's triumph in the semis the contestant for their nice display.

Emmanuel Tate commented:

Soft wai

@ballonstagger

@cwamearthur stated:

Next year add Swesbu to the competition pls

@MOBAKNUST added:

The heat is on.

Edmund Armah reacted

too easy

