Justice Quagraine first traveled to Canada on the invite of his family but found love there and went back later to live with his wife

This was after the wife came to Ghana for the formal marriage ceremony to be done and for his travel documentation to start

He said even though Canada has helped him, he has realized the country is not for lazy people and those who like taking loans

A Ghanaian living in Canada has shared his experience and why he believes it is the best country to live in worldwide.

Justice Quagraine, a Fante, said that before settling in Canada, he used to travel to Canada when he got the opportunity. After the COVID-19 ban on flights to various countries was lifted, Justice traveled to Canada and has since not returned.

He told DJ Nyaami that his first invitation to Canada was in 2019. He returned to Ghana after going to Canada. When he planned to return to Canada, there was a flight ban in both countries, and therefore had to stay back until the governments lifted the restrictions.

On his initial travel to Canada, he got a woman, which made him return there. Justice is married to a lady born in Canada to Ghanaian parents.

Justice said there are many opportunities in Canada and described the country as very good.

“All you need is your TIN in Canada, and you can work anywhere. You must also be hardworking. If you are lazy, Canada is not for you. Also, some take so many loans, and repaying becomes challenging. When that happens, they can’t even come to Ghana for about ten years."

