Most Ghanaians living abroad after they give birth do their best to speak their local languages with their children

However, the children may understand and not be able to speak or they would speak the local Ghanaian language with an accent

A young lady born in Canada to Ghanaian parents has been trying to speak Twi on Twitter which gets many people laughing

A video of a Canadian-born Ghanaian who is learning to speak Twi has got several social media users talking.

The young lady who is a nurse in Canada speaks Twi in video with an accent and inserts English when she cannot readily remember the Twi word or statement.

She goes by the name @onlyonemanassa on Twitter.

The Canada-born Ghanaian speaks Twi with an accent Photo credit: @onlyonemanassa Source: Twitter

In one of her videos @onlyonemanassa spoke Twi while she enjoyed her lunch at her work place. She said her mother made her rice balls with chicken light soup.

She prayed and started praising her mother in Twi for preparing her a tasty Ghanaian meal which she could enjoy at work.

The young nurse was recently featured on two national television stations in Ghana. She was so happy she did a video in Twi to celebrate the feat.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several of her followers on Twitter have congratulated her for her consistency and effort in learning Twi. People also celebrated her for getting featured on national television in Ghana.

Read some of the comments below:

@Togbe_Edem said:

Continue promoting the motherland. We’re taking over soon

@bhim_pres commented:

Now the haters gon cry blood Keep soaring

@Theojackson92 wrote:

Manassa wa y3 ade3 keep it up wai Eii Ghanafo)))

@MasaMawenindaho said:

It’s always ur smile for me. So wide with Lovely set of teeth✌❤️

@atuobi33 indicated:

Our sis sis is on TV woosh woosh twibrofo we love you pass

@y3naware said:

You are doing the most Eiiiii Ghanafuor

Ivorian Police officer shocked Ghanaian travellers as he spoke fluent Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video where an Ivorian policeman spoke Twi to the surprise of some Ghanaian travellers.

In a TikTok video the Ivorian security personnel rattled Twi as if he was an Akan.

The Ghanaian travellers asked how he could speak perfect Twi. The officer said even though he was born in Ivory Coast, he lived in a town in the Bono region for a long while where he learnt to speak Twi.

