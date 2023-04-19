Some Ghanaians got pleasantly surprised after they chanced on an Ivorian policeman speaking Twi

in the video, the officer explained that he is not Ghanaian but has lived in one of the border towns before

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the beautiful video

It was a beautiful sight to behold as an Ivorian police officer surprised some Ghanaian travellers by speaking to them in Twi.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok spotted the Ivorian police officer in his uniform interacting with some Ghanaians who had apparently travelled to the Ivory Coast.

The officer who rattled twi as if he was an Akan got the Ghanaians startled as they began to question whether he has any family ties to Ghana.

He explained that he is Ivorian by birth but actually lived in a town in the Bono region hence his ability to speak the Twi language fluently

The comments by the Ivorian really pleased the Ghanaians who sounded starstruck and expressed delight upon meeting him.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to actions by the Ivorian policeman

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 90 comments.

Netizens in their reactions were however not surprised over how well the man spoke Twi fluently with some people alleging that a lot of people in Ivory Coast speak the language.

Kwame Nyarko Osafo remarked:

those confused..hes a baoulé..descendants of Abla Pokuoa...those who left Asante kingdom to form what is Ivory coast now

user633898357480 replied:

They re all part of Jaman Kingdom . Town like Boloko, Meti, Dua kwame , Pida nzaza n Kanease they all speak twi

Nana F .1 explained:

he is from my area near Jaman South Drobo Bono we sharing border with them

dennisdanquah755 added:

They’re the real Ghanaians the language barrier is the difference

