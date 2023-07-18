Kafui Danku is a Ghanaian woman wearing several hats as an actress, movie producer, author, and more

Recently, she went on a vacation in Ghana where she spent GH₵18,000 for a two-night stay and also bought an Italian wine for GH₵1,000

Several people commented on her video with questions of when they can also get such amounts of money to go on similar vacations

A Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku has shared a video of her two-night vacation, which cost her over GH₵18,000.

In a three minutes Instagram reel, Kafui Danku showed her entrance to the Safari Valley Resort at Adukrom in the Eastern Region. She captioned it:

"18,000 ghs 2 night’s staycation review."

After checking in, the outspoken actress and movie producer showed the cart that drove her to her cabin. A tour of the room she stayed in for two nights showed a well-decorated room.

Kafui Danku enjoying herself at Safari Valley Resort Photo credit: @KafuiDanku Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The mother of two said she loved the bathroom, especially the bathtub.

"I like the bathtime concept. It reminds me of village life. I could pretend the stars are shining on me and just make a wish."

At the resort, Kafui had breakfast in a pool, went on a boat cruise, and indulged in a GH₵1,300 wine and different foods while enjoying nature.

Watch the video below:

Comments on Kafui Danku's video

When she was done, Kafui said Safari Valley Resort is a must-visit. However, many social media users who commented on the video wondered if they could raise the money for such a vacation.

@ayikuuuuu said:

How you people dey get this kind money to spend in just 2 nights on this Ghana......trip looks fun regardless of the figures

@eshairhub commented

God of Kafui,Baba,when my 3 years rent in just two days chaiii,when ooooo soo I go on vac with my baby girl.

@debs_closset indicated:

2000gh na 20,000gh anaaa my maths isn’t correct

@iam__awo said:

May I never be poor in Jesus name.. cos eii

@_doricia indicated:

Ma’am please you can’t break down with receipts without tagging me along oo. Please send me along next time to verify the content.

@tetteh.leticia.92 said:

Eeei hmm how I wish I get half of this money to rent a place for my sewing

Sarkodie And Tracy Sarkcess shared videos while on vacation together

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy went on holiday outside Ghana together.

In the video shared on Tracy's official Instagram account's stories, she showed how much fun they were having while relaxing.

Several people at the time commented and applauded them for taking the time off together due to the controversies that were going on then.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh