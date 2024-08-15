A video of a young Ghanaian teacher's kind gesture towards his students has left many in awe

In a bid to bond with his students, the teacher uses his pocket money to feed and support them

Netizens who saw the video have heaped praises on the teacher for his benevolent actions

Nathaniel Akomaning Brewu, a Ghanaian teacher, grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after a video of his benevolent gesture surfaced online.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @sireffort, captured the adorable moment when the young man was seen serving his students jollof rice, which he cooked using his own money.

The neatly dressed students could not contain their joy as they enjoyed the meal.

Teacher is eager to support his students

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nathaniel Akomaning Brewu disclosed that he had been teaching for four years, adding that such interventions were necessary to ensure that his students were always motivated to come to school.

"I decided to assist my students, particularly my physically challenged student because I noticed his relationship with the other students in the class was not encouraging. Therefore, I made a conscious "effort to bring him closer to me and provide individual support, hoping that this would foster a more inclusive and loving environment, encouraging the other students to develop a positive affinity for him."

He said people who have watched his videos often support his quest.

"Occasionally, some individuals visit to support the parents. Recently, Christiana Awuni visited and generously donated GH1000 and food items to the parents. I've been teaching for four years now, and "I'm eager to contribute my humble resources to support them as well.

At the time of writing the report, the video of his kind gesture had gathered over 45,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments

Ghanaians commend the kind teacher

Social media users who commented on the video commended the teacher for his kindness toward the students.

GOVERNOR reacted:

"Heaven will be with you always, stay blessed."

Nana Akua commented:

"I wil send money for u to cook for them one day."

Blessedlyrics1 stated:

"I always say:we didn't choose this profession because of the salary but the passion . big up yuhsef man Effort."

Bulawayo reacted:

'Indeed May God richly bless you and your entire generation for putting happiness in to your students"

Teacher provides uniforms for his students

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a teacher at Mankessim M/A Basic School has provided his students with new uniforms.

The primary teacher, Fredrick Mensah, said the donor was inspired to support due to how he relates with his students.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

