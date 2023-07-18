Ghanaian lady Esi Can Do's controversial podcast confessions with Comedian Waris have sparked debates online

Esi admitted to dating six men simultaneously and claimed to manage the relationships effectively

She also caused a stir by stating that Kumasi men are better in bed than Accra men, although she prefers to date people from Accra for their vibes

In a recent podcast interview with Comedian Waris, a Ghanaian lady identifying herself as Esi Can Do has made shocking confessions that have set social media abuzz.

Esi revealed that she has been involved with different men from various parts of Ghana and, at one point, was simultaneously dating six men.

Despite the unconventional nature of her relationships, she claimed to have effectively managed each one of them.

The revelations did not stop there, as Esi also stirred up controversy in the podcast by asserting that Kumasi men surpass Accra men in bed performance.

However, she expressed a preference for dating men from Accra due to the vibrant energy they bring to her life.

Esi's candid revelations to Comedian Waris have left many questioning societal norms and expectations surrounding dating and intimacy, sparking a broader conversation about individual autonomy in matters of the heart.

Check out some comments that have been shared in the video below.

Faculty stated:

Am sure this woman is the version of brother Bernard ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

Ekow Yankson Jnr〽️ indicated:

Someone ein serious Woman

BOHYEBADC mentioned:

Social media doesn't forget oo sister

