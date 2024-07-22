There was chaos at the Nungua-Buade branch of the Dek-Nock Investment after officials of the Bank of Ghana shut down the premises

The company has been closed for violating the Bank of Ghana regulations regarding the establishment of such a financial outfit

Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

An investment company in Accra has been shut down for violating Bank of Ghana regulations regarding the setting up such an establishment.

Dek-Nock Investments was closed on July 19, 2024, after being fingered for operating without a licence.

Manager of Dek-Nock Investment has reportedly absconded with customers' funds after BoG shutdown. Image source: Dek-Nock Investment

Source: UGC

Bank of Ghana officials, in collaboration with police officers, stormed the Nungua-Buade branch of the investment to carry out the operation. According to reports, the company's manager has absconded with the customers' funds.

Videos that surfaced after the incident showed agitated customers on the company premises demanding their money. Unfortunately, no one was there to attend to them.

All financial institutions should have a license

It is mandatory in Ghana for any individual, group or establishment who wants to set up an investment company or financial institution to have a valid licence.

Failure to comply attracts sanctions, including having your establishment shut down. Dek-Nock paid the price for failing to do the right thing.

Customers of Dek-Nock have now been left in despair as they do not know where to turn to or how to trace and retrieve their funds from the manager.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were in disbelief. Some could not fathom why the customers did not conduct proper checks to ensure their monies were safe before patronising the investment company's services.

@Paa Kwow wrote:

"We dey in a country where people don’t learn."

@Fafa wrote:

"Are you guy’s forgotten the party on power."

@Kojo Labebe wrote:

"May be he is going to work and bring back your money."

@POPE McDICK JUICEZ wrote:

"Raise sam money xo I cn transfer go take am back fr U guys."

BoG justifies revocation of GN Bank's license

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana justified its revocation of GN Bank's license in 2019 and implied it would not restore it.

It said GN Bank was insolvent at its collapse and had breached several regulatory policies.

It noted that calls for restoring the bank's license are untenable and would not be considered.

Source: YEN.com.gh