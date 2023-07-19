A Kenyan lady, Navalayo Osembo, kept wondering why there was no company in Africa producing professional running shoes

That motivated her to start a business where they will manufacture professional running shoes in Africa

Navalayo co-founded Enda in Kenya, where they employ people to work in the factory and other areas of the shoe business

Kenya is known to be one of the global leaders in long-distance races. However, until recently, no African country produced running footwear or apparel for athletes. It meant that all the running shoes were made outside Africa.

This caused Navalayo Osembo to start a running shoe and apparel-producing company in Kenya.

The CEO of Enda said she asked herself why Kenya, with its reputation for long-distance races, does not make running shoes. She thought that the consumption mentality must shift to production.

Navalayo Osembo is the founder of Enda, the first professional running shoes manufacturer in Africa

Navalayo Osembo has set out to produce running shoes for the African market.

She spoke to famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya. In the video shared on Facebook, Navalayo said starting the business has been worth it.

"It was so much worth it. I would say I wish someone had started alongside me so that I could create a competing brand. When you see the opportunities it creates and the pride it creates, and I'm like, we need to have more things that we are proud of."

"I feel fulfilled. If I get to the end of life, I don't have any questions. I say can this be done, I say let's try it. Whatever the outcome, I tried it, and I'm happy I did it," she added.

Some of the challenges she's encountered include sourcing raw materials in Kenya and other African countries to produce the running shoes and other sports apparel.

