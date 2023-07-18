In Ghana, quite common for rich people to gift houses to their siblings, parents, and other family members

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya showed his sister a house he said belonged to her and her mother

However, it was a prank that shocked his sister because she believed him with all of her heart

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, pranked his sister in a hilarious video.

The YouTuber took his sister to a construction site, and immediately after she got down from the vehicle, Wode Maya showed her three houses he was building for the family.

"This one is for you, and this one is for Aunty Maggie and this one is for carpe."

A collage of Wode Maya and his sister in the uncompleted house Photo credit: Wode Maya Source: Facebook

In the video on Facebook, Wode Maya said this while pointing at the houses one after the other. Even before he could finish talking, Wode Maya's sister screamed and knelt on the floor to thank her brother.

That was when Wode Maya told her it was a prank.

"Hey get up it's a prank...what have you done for me to build a house like that for you?" Wode Maya asked his sister jokingly.

He later showed her a house, which is the first estate he is building in honour of his parents "CharleyMag."

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Meanwhile, several people have been reacting to the video. As of the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 64,000 views and close to 5,000 likes and loves.

Read some of the comments below:

@Paulina Adzoyi said:

Life should be fun. Let's make is so. Love your videos man

@Efua Oparebea commented:

Such a delight to watch , it’s the Kwasiaaaa for me

@Delila Kwalikwalaba wrote:

I still believe boys belong to mom, that is very sweet of you Wodemaya seriously not all the kids are that smart like. Thank you for loving your mom. May God bless more.

@Nicholas Amartey indicated:

Hahaha I love this joke....but I know you can do it

@Vicky Yaido said:

A gentleman ✨✨✨✨you really have manners. Lol yanoms feel degrading by opening doors or simply showing respect and courtesy to women not to mention their own wives. Ego and arrogance destroys relationships. Respect for each other is KEY . Humility and laughter is golden ❤️❤️❤️❤️

