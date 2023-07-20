News of the demise of a talented young player has left Ghanaian football-loving fans in mourning

Rashid Moro drowned at Labadi Beach after he went there to train and opted to wash off in the sea

Netizens who reacted to the news expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family

The Ghanaian football community is grieving after it was confirmed that a young player, Rashid Moro, has tragically died.

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, who broke the news on Twitter, revealed that the promising young footballer, who played for Division 2 side Desidero FC, died after he drowned at Labadi Beach last Saturday, July 15.

Football player dies at Labadi Beach Photo credit: @SaddickAdams/Twitter @Desidero Football Club/Twitter

The tweet disclosed that the old student of St Augustine's College went to the beach in the company of a friend to train.

After he was done training, he decided to wash off in the sea, and that was when he drowned.

"His brother tells Angel FM the player had just returned from injury and gone for recovery training at the beach with a friend. According to his friend, Rashid tried washing off in the sea after the training but never came out."

The remains of Rashid have been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

Ghanaians mourn the untimely death of Rashid Moro

Netizens who reacted to the news mourned the passing of the late player with many expressing their deepest condolences to the grieving family.

@bankx_gh stated:

same thing happened to a friend called NEYMAH in dubai. He also went to train at AL MAMZA beach Dubai. Second day without hearing from him we decided to report his disappearance to Port Saeed police station. We had a call on the third day from the police they’ve seen his body.

@MahmoudJajah reacted:

May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus

@MrNice82829571

May Allah accept him and granted him jannatul fidaus

@SamuelLarbiSiaw commented:

Sad news … condolences to his family. I never knew how painful it was to loose a love one until I encountered one myself recently. It a huge vacuum

Man dies while being baptized

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 20-year-old man, Yaw, drowned during baptism in the Weija River in Accra.

Reports reveal that when it got to the young man's turn, the pastor immersed him into the river with his head backwards and lifted him up the first time.

During his second immersion, Yaw could not be brought out as he strangely sunk deep down into the river.

