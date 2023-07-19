iis cGhanaian TikTok sensation, Ogidi Gidi, delighted viewers with a hilarious video alongside his miniature friend on their way to church

The diminutive humorously warned Ogidi not to suggest he join the children's congregation due to his small stature, sparking a witty exchange between the two

The video quickly went viral, gaining 583k views and leaving netizens in stitches with their infectious laughter

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ogidi Gidi, a Ghanaian TikTok sensation, has recently set the internet abuzz with a hilariously heartwarming video that has taken the virtual world by storm.

The video, recorded alongside his diminutive friend, captured a candid moment as they were en route to their local church.

In the rib-cracking clip, Ogidi's miniature companion playfully warned him against suggesting that he should join the children's congregation, referred to as Sunday School, due to his small 'childlike' stature.

Miniature man warns friend while on their way to church Photo credit: @ogidigidi

Source: TikTok

The humorous banter between the two friends was nothing short of comedic brilliance.

As the miniature friend made his lighthearted remark, Ogidi responded with a quick-witted and affectionate retort, sending him into fits of laughter.

The genuine camaraderie and infectious joy shared by the duo were evident, drawing laughter and warm reactions from viewers all over TikTok.

The video swiftly went viral, amassing an astounding 583k views, captivating hearts, and tickling funny bones. Check out some of the reactions below:

ebeberchie commented:

47years inside, 10years outside, his teeth is 15years his foot is 12years, his fingers is 12 years 8months, laughing mataata

Nanakwasi indicated:

U guys made me laugh out loud in a troski... Everybody was spying me Sunday School paa

nurudeenqassim1 mentioned:

Why ogidi they worry this my man saa ogidi you must be careful paa oo

Abena hipsy❣️❤️ stated:

Yes he beg don't tell him to go to Sunday school Ah

Watch the video below:

Adorable video of diminutive Ghanaian lady in a loved up moment with tall boyfriend warms hearts

In other news, a petite Ghanaian woman who posted a TikTok video of her attractive boyfriend on social media has made herself the envy of many people.

The footage of the young woman and her boyfriend behaving incredibly cuddly while sitting in front of a store has now gone viral.

Miniature female challenges thick ladies in dance contest, video goes viral on TikTok

In another story, iIn a dancing competition that is upsetting many netizens, a tiny woman was able to compete fiercely against several thick women.

When it all started, the big and towering gals seemed to be getting all the attention. However, that changed when the diminutive lady in question made the decision to use her gift to adorn the dance floor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh