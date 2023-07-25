Adumbire Adongo, the young man known for his viral video on success and hard work was interviewed by Kofi TV

He shared his struggles to survive since childhood and expressed disappointment about his current circumstances

Despite trying various jobs, he continues to face difficulties and remains stuck in menial work like weeding

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Adumbire Adongo, the young man whose video went viral after expressing his views on success and hard work while weeding a vast land, was recently interviewed by Kofi TV.

During the interview, Adongo revealed his lifelong struggle to survive and expressed his disappointment that life had not improved as he hoped by his current age.

Despite trying various jobs including "galamsey" and working as a labourer, he continues to face difficulties and his poignant statement, "I am still weeding and struggling," resonated with viewers.

Ghanaian man explains why he says hard work doesn't bring success Photo credit: Kofi TV

Source: Facebook

The interview with Kofi TV has garnered reactions regarding the challenges faced by many young people seeking better opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Below are some comments netizens shared.

Xan'xiro Qweci Juxtyce commented:

May God bless u for giving us this advice. May God bless your hustle, work silently, your success go make the noise

Dag Dzorgbenyo stated:

God bless your hustle man. This is how I started. The God that did it for me will surely do it for you. Don't lose hope

Nana Kwame mentioned:

God continue to bless you Kofi for being the voice to the voiceless....I pray he gets his breakthrough

See the video below:

Ghanaian man urges youth to travel as unemployment may cause them to think they're lazy

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands has advised the youth to leave the country in search of better opportunities.

In a TikTok video, a middle-aged man wearing an engineer's cap and appearing to be standing at a factory claimed that many people in Ghana feel young people are sluggish as a result of the country's high unemployment rate.

Ghanaian man abroad discourages lazy people who want to travel for greener pastures

In other news, a Ghanaian man became a trending topic on TikTok after telling sluggish people to give up on the idea of relocating abroad in search of better pastures.

A factory worker in a fruit packaging warehouse declared in a TikTok video that hard labour is the key to success abroad and that, anyone without that trait should not even try to leave Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh