A video of an elderly woman advising Ghanaians abroad not to overwork has got many people talking

She revealed that because of combining multiple jobs, she now uses crutches

Netizens who saw the video thanked her for advice, with others wishing her a speedy recovery

An elderly Ghanaian woman living abroad has triggered an emotional response from social media users after she used her lived experience to advise people who have left Ghana in search of greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman who identifies herself as Nana Birago spoke against the move by some Ghanaians abroad to combine multiple jobs all in a bid to earn more money.

She revealed that although working for long hours means making more money, most Ghanaians abroad tend to overwork, a situation that comes with problems.

Using herself as an example, Nana Birago opened up on how she fell victim as a result of overworking.

"When I came, I combined a lot of jobs. I was doing that so people would say that I am hardworking. Today, look at me, your beautiful sister, now I use crutches to walk."

She advised people to learn lessons from her situation and advise themselves accordingly.

The 58-second video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the video thanked her for her sound advice, with many wishing her a speedy recovery.

Nanny stated:

Me mpo de3 after my 8 hours I don't even wait a second

Ruth Ministries indicated:

May my good God deliver you from that

Fa y3 me nkoaa commented:

Tell them oooo some even come to Ghana and sell old shoes

ViRus GH added:

They don’t listen oooo. After my shift, sleep nkoaaa. I want to enjoy life with my future wife oo, life is sweet ruf

Man tells lazy people not to travel abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man raised eyebrows after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work, hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

