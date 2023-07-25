Popular TikTok star Osanju, in a video, shared his struggles with cancer and how he has sold all his belongings to treat the disease

The social media star got folks sad as he added that he wishes to have a child, but he doubts any woman would want a man who's sick

Followers of the young man shared words of encouragement with him and assured him things would get better

Social media sensation Osanju in a touching video shared on his TikTok account, bravely revealed his ongoing battle with cancer and the difficult decision he had to make.

Popular TikToker Osanju Photo Source: mr.sanjus

Source: TikTok

The young star disclosed that he had sold all his belongings to fund his medical treatment, leaving his fans saddened by the news.

With a large following on the platform, Osanju has been known for his entertaining and engaging content. However, in the recent video, he took a more serious tone, sharing the hardships he was facing due to the disease.

In a vulnerable moment, Osanju expressed his desire to have a child someday, but his health condition has left him questioning whether any woman would be willing to be with a man who is unwell. This revelation touched the hearts of his followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of support and reassurance.

Fans and well-wishers rallied behind Osanju, urging him not to lose hope as people often beat cancer.

Ghanaians wish Osanju well

Abigail Abu Bonsra said:

You’re dealing with cancer and you keep smiling and putting smiles on people’s face.May your destiny helper locate you soon

Akuabaakotv commented:

Sorry dear everything will be ok please follow back let me support with the little I have, God is in control dear

SirMonney reacted:

this is sad oo but the guy is saying it in a funny way so we do not feel it much. my brother, you will be fine ok

Osanju and McBrown meet

In a previous story, Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, met her viral fan Osanju for the first time, and the young man was left speechless.

Osanju became popular on TikTok after he expressed how much she loved the actress and how much he crushed on her since childhood.

McBrown welcomed Osanju with open arms and joy, which left him mesmerised and lost for words, staring at the actress blankly as she held his hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh