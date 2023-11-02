A young Ghanaian mechanic from Mataheko, Larry’s place, won an impressive GH¢1.2 million from sports betting, sparking celebrations among his friends

Overjoyed, his friends cheered him on, expressing their hopes that he could now buy a house and improve his living situation

The surprised winner, captured in a video, wore a constant smile, showcasing the transformative impact of his unexpected windfall

A young Ghanaian boy has struck gold in the realm of sports betting, winning an astounding GH¢1.2 million.

The fortunate individual, identified as a mechanic residing around Mataheko, Larry’s place, was met with enthusiastic cheers from his friends upon discovering his substantial win.

In a video, his ecstatic friends rallied around him, celebrating the windfall and imagining a brighter future for their lucky companion.

The young mechanic will take home GH¢1.2million after a 10% tax is deducted Photo credit: Hirurg & Richard Darko Source: Getty Images

One friend expressed his excitement, declaring that the young man would no longer have to spend his nights sleeping in cars at the mechanic shop. Instead, he could now aspire to buy a house and enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle.

Throughout the video capturing the joyous moment, the young winner remained visibly surprised, his expressions alternating between shock and disbelief. Despite his astonishment, he wore a constant smile, clearly aware of the life-changing fortune that had come his way.

Comments on the video

As the video of his celebration circulates, it resonates with viewers, inspiring both hope and excitement for the possibilities that such unexpected fortunes can bring to ordinary lives.

Read some of the reactions from the video shared by @gyaigyimii:

@snaq11 said:

He gifts his coworkers about 23 of them ghc5000 each then and left the mechanic job..

@BonifasSylvanus wrote:

How do you expect me to stop after seeing this?

@karlyx_mcfly said:

Walahi sey the boys wey dey give fans dey want demma share

@Roy02iiioop asked:

Why is it that when I want to stop betting and delete my account, then there norr I see this on my timeline. What type of play is this

@Newton_Ogah wrote:

When God says it your time the congratulation go tooo loud.

@Kicarta2 said:

Akuffo Addo go take ein 10% kama kama from the lazy youth 1.2 billion old Ghana cedis free

Man Overjoyed As He Plays Sports Bet And Wins GH¢69k At Once

In another story, a man named Big Xbaby celebrated winning GH¢69,005.39 in sports betting through an Instagram video.

In the video, he proudly displayed his winning amount on the sports betting app while being hyped and congratulated by a voice in the background.

The joyful video spread online, eliciting congratulatory messages from viewers, with some expressing their hopes of winning similar amounts in the future.

Lady recounts how betting ruined her life

Meanwhile, a young woman shared an unbelievable fact about betting, saying she was introduced by her male friend.

The lady said her friend who introduced her to betting had ₵1,200 with him, so she decided to use it to play the game for the first time.

She has since been playing the game for the past three years and had not won any game.

Source: YEN.com.gh