When Isaac was in Ghana, he had a girlfriend who had been very helpful to him and he decided never to let the lady down

By the time he was leaving Ghana for Italy through Libya, they had one child and he made sure to send money home for the child's care all the time

He returned to Ghana and married his longtime girlfriend, and then returned to Italy only to find the woman was pregnant and he was not responsible

Isaac Kwame Oppong is a Ghanaian living in Italy who narrated his story of how he found out his ex-wife was cheating on him even before they got married.

Isaac left Ghana for Italy through Libya. He recounted how he went through tough times before arriving in Italy and also getting his documents to become a citizen.

When Isaac was leaving Ghana, he had a child with a woman he planned to marry. He said the woman was good to him, but she later disappointed him.

Isaac said it was friend who informed him that his wife was pregnant Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

"The money I started work with in Ghana it was my ex-wife who took a loan for me. I vowed never to wrong her because of all we had been through together. So when I got to Italy I sent her money every month and also sent items like clothes, tv, and laptop for her to sell. I spent over 2000 Euros on the items and she told me she got only GHC3000 from it. I was so disappointed."

Isaac said the woman kept pressuring him to come and marry her. So he topped up the money she had from the sale and they used it for the marriage ceremony. After about five years in Italy, Isaac came to marry her child's mother.

"A woman who had been married for seven months was eight months pregnant. It meant that even before we got married, she was pregnant. A friend told me my wife was pregnant, so I asked some family members to investigate first. When they found out it was true, I left her."

Isaac said aside from the marriage incident, his journey in Italy had not been an easy one. He said he has done several jobs just to make ends meet.

"I have suffered. After I was granted a permit, I did any job that came my way, from plucking tomatoes to washing cars. There is no menial job I haven't done before in Italy. I went to school and learnt how to operate a forklift and that is what I now do."

Source: YEN.com.gh