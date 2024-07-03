Chef Smith was arrested by the Police while holding a press conference to announce his Guinness World Record confirmation

The Chef was taken to the La Police station after musician Nana Boroo reported him to the authorities for an alleged breach of contract

Chef Smith's manager has confirmed in an interview that the Chef has been released by the Police on Wednesday morning

Chef Smith's manager, Benny has provided an update on the police case involving the Chef following his arrest at a press conference at La Palm Beach hotel on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Chef Smith's manager confirms his release

In an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM, Chef Smith's manager, Benny, confirmed that the Chef was released from police custody in the early morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2024.

Benny said that the Chef spent the night at the station and that the Police are yet to tell them the actual reason or charge for their arrest.

He added that the Police admitted that Chef Smith did not commit any crime and that the issue is a civil case that should be settled outside the police station between the parties involved.

He said to DJ Slim in the interview,

"Chef Smith was released at 3 am this morning. No charges were filed against him. Maybe you can ask the Police what crime he committed. There is no charge to the best of our knowledge. The Police admitted that he had not committed any crime."

The Police arrested Chef Smith at a press conference where he claimed that Guinness World Records had confirmed him as the newest record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Smith was taken into custody at Nana Boroo's request over an alleged breach of contract after he left the musician for another manager.

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Chef Smith's release from Police custody

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users regarding the news of Chef Smith's release.

@CYPHIER21 commented:

"I don’t really understand why they would be arrested by the police over this, what’s their crime ? Showing a fake gwr cert ? Since when did the police start arresting these?"

@birdie_nj commented:

"Ahhh...how can u arrest someone without telling them the reason for their arrest...ahhh"

@vessel4 commented:

"They should worry about the record matter, arrest no eno bi our matter "

Chef Smith's manager confirms his arrest by Nana Boroo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith's manager confirmed that Chef Smith had been arrested without charge.

He narrated that Nana Boroo stormed Chef Smith's press conference before it began and threatened to stop the event from taking place.

According to Chef's manager, Nana Boroo came with two men to demand the monies he allegedly invested in Chef Smith's cook-a-thon event.

