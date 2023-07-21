A Ghanaian man living abroad has made a sharp comparison between the ladies he dated while in Ghana and the ones he has dated abroad

He revealed that he and a white lady have never argued over money

He advised men in Ghana to endeavour to travel abroad so they can enjoy the things he is also enjoying

A middle-aged Ghanaian man living abroad has turned heads online after he made an interesting observation about the white ladies he has dated.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Happiness, as he fondly referred to on TikTok, explained that in all his relationships with white ladies, not once has it occurred that the woman argued with him because he didn't give her money.

Ghanaian man opens up on his love life Photo credit:@kofigabs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To them, love is not about money

Rather, he explained that the arguments he had with them were mostly because he was not giving them enough attention in the relationship.

He then juxtaposed that to the ladies he dated when he was in Ghana.

"For them, even when they come to visit you, you have to draw a budget and they don't even appreciate what you've done."

He concluded by touching on how his white girlfriend paid for their vacation to Switzerland just to celebrate his birthday.

"My brother, if you are in Ghana, save the money you are spending on a lady, and it travels, once you come, you find so many ladies like her.

At the time of writing, the video had gathered over 4000 likes

Watch the video

Man collapses during loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian man living in Qatar got the shock of his life after finding out that his girlfriend back home had been cheating on him.

In a viral video, the middle-aged man, Nana initially expressed confidence that his woman cannot cheat on him.

When the lady was put to the test, she mentioned Daniel as the name of her boyfriend - an answer that stunned Nana.

He then collapsed after the lady acted surprised when she was asked whether she knew of someone in Qatar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh