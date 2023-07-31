A young lady was heartbroken when she agreed to conduct the loyalty test on her supposed boyfriend

In the TikTok video, the supposed boyfriend mentioned the name of another lady with whom he is in a relationship with.

Many social media users commented on the video encouraging the lady to move on and find someone better.

A young Ghanaian lady was so certain her boyfriend would mention her name as his partner but ended up disappointed as he called someone else as his girlfriend.

In a video shared by @dappyluffa on TikTok, the lady called Comfort said she was sure her boyfriend named Richmond would mention her name when asked who he was dating.

Comfort gave her boyfriend’s number to the prankster so he could call her boyfriend and ask him the question.

When Richmond answered the call, he said his girlfriend was called Ruth. Later Comfort called to ask him who was Ruth and Richmond could not give her a concrete response.

However, when Ruth asked her who she is to him, Richmond said they were no longer in a relationship.

“We have broken up a long time ago. I’m sorry,” Richmond said to Ruth over the phone.

Ruth was well composed as she heard the break-up and the name of the new girl for the first time.

Comments from other TikTokers

Several people commented on the video. Some indicated that the lady was hurt even though she was acting otherwise.

@langbongbismark said:

her reaction seems nice but I know it hurts deep down her heart....aww

@Lovely Babies commented:

This NANA people ankasa nu hmmm

@Queen Latifa wrote:

This is emotional de lady is very calm ooo

@Nobody said:

de gel laughter is a whole mood, such a pure hearted lady, u'll find true love my dear

@Playboy Villain ₉⁹₉

Low key she date herself for 2 years ey

@Ella Diamond

Anytime I meet you for Loyalty test I’m single, please

@.||.~Connie❤️~.||.

We the comforts ankasa nu these things no Dey move we oo see how she’s even laughing big ups sis

Source: YEN.com.gh