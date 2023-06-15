A video of a young man narrating how he handled the news of his girlfriend's unfaithfulness has got people talking

The man stated that he had to listen to inspirational videos on YouTube just to calm down

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their views on how he handled the setback in his relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man has opened up on how it feels to be betrayed by your girlfriend in a relationship, especially if you have given your all.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Seth Mensah, the young man who recently became the centre of discussion on social media after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test on two attempts, talked about how he handled the situation.

Man speaks after lover betrayed him Photo credit: @Campus With Sharkboy/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Speaking about it for the first time, he admitted that on the day the incident happened, he lost his appetite for food and could not sleep.

He added that as a way to overcome the pain, he took solace in motivational videos on YouTube which guided and showed him how to react in the circumstance he found himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Seth who looked like he had moved on from the previous relationship explained that that was the first time he was experiencing such an ordeal.

The video which was captioned “fear women” had gathered over 10000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the comments by Seth

Social media users who reacted to the video had their say on how Seth handled the situation.

Aggrey commented:

Couldn’t eat? Eii how I like food nerh

God's Girl 24/7 added:

He was so confident. I'm so sorry for what you went through. It's painful but your confidence at the beginning made it funny

Milk~Me indicated:

Man is still in pains...one person I couldn't eat till I slept, I couldn't sleep

Man weeps as his girlfriend jilts him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another man caused a stir after his heartbreak story went viral.

The incident came to light after the young man was captured in a video wailing in public after being jilted by his girlfriend.

He was seated on the floor and could be heard telling some concerned onlookers that his girlfriend had jilted him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh