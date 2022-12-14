A young Ghanaian man could not believe his ears after his girlfriend denied being in a relationship with him

In a TikTok video that has gone haywire, the lady after being asked to name her boyfriend said she is not dating at the moment.

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions about the issue with many asking the guy to advise himself henceforth

A young man has got social media buzzing after his move to flaunt his girlfriend took a surprising twist.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @rsjmedia, the young man who appeared to be a student of the University of Cape Coast in a bid to prove that his girlfriend truly loves him gave the number of his lover for a loyalty test.

When the lady was called, she initially wanted to find out whether the person he was speaking to was calling from a university campus.

A man left in shock after his girlfriend denies him in public Photo credit@rsjmedia/TikTok

Source: UGC

After the interviewer replied no to her question, the lady boldly said she wasn’t in a relationship.

At that point, the young man whose ego had clearly been bruised had to come in.

He mentioned her supposed girlfriend's name Akua, a move which prompted the lady to shout in shock knowing very well that she may have been exposed.

The video has got many people sharing their opinions on the matter with some advising the guy to quit the relationship whereas others also felt that the guy mistook the friendship of the lady to mean something else.

Mseven

eiiii campus love and home love. fear women and live long

Ben Yongtaker

awww see how the innocent boy make yawa

kwami Dee

Bro never near am again

ike_nie

oh,why so short ,what happened next, dis be those people taking ladies to school while having bad life, then the result be broken heart

proph Andrews

She will find ways to convince the guy

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read; Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

Source: YEN.com.gh