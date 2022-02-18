Ghanaian entrepreneur, Kofi Amoa-Abban, has donated a 4×4 Land Rover Defender to the Mole National Park

The philanthropist also presented Personal Protection Equipment and other items to Ghana's largest protected wildlife area

Beautiful photos from the handing-over ceremony have gained uplifting compliments from netizens

Ghanaian oil/gas entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, has donated a 4×4 Land Rover Defender to Mole National Park, the largest protected wildlife area in Ghana.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rigworld Group presented other items that included safety boots, torchlights, reflective vests, helmets, masks, and mobile phones through his foundation, the Kofi Abban Foundation.

In his speech at the headquarters of the Forestry Commission, where the items were handed over, Dr Amoah-Abban reiterated the importance of wildlife to ecotourism, said Voyages Afriq.

Radio personality and team lead for the Kofi Abban Foundation, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, famed as Abeiku Santana, and several directors of the Forestry Commission attended.

Beautiful photos from the handing-over ceremony have been shared on social media and many have praised Dr Amoa-Abban for the kind deed.

YEN.com.gh shared a few of the comments below:

@Sambryanbuabeng commented:

''Good job! Keep it up!''

@ChelseaForCL said:

''Boss, you have done very well. Mo ne adwumah.''

@DrKkwarteng said:

''Worth the trend boss. Kudos and hoping to follow your path in the future.''

@Enzo8018 added:

''The people of a village after Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta call Africa in the Juaboso constituency really need your attention. Water problem.''

@darks_andy indicated:

''The kind of people we need in our society. Thanks, boss.''

