Seth Mensah, a young man who was confident that his girl had only him as her boyfriend, was woefully disappointed

It turns out that the young lady called Ama had at least 3 boyfriends, as she kept mentioning one name after another

In her defence, Ama claimed there is no girl in Ghana now who has only one boyfriend because they need to survive

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Kofi Konadu Mensah, a gentleman in Ghana shortly called Seth Mensah, engaged in a loyalty test to find out if his girlfriend is faithful to him.

The test was undertaken on camera by Sharkboy, a famous campus YouTuber in Ghana, on his channel.

Seth Mensah's girlfriend called, Ama was asked to guess the name of her lover for a whopping 1,000 Cedis, but she fumbled and mentioned two other names ahead of Seth's.

Ghanaian young man saddened his girl has multiple boyfriends Photo credit: @Sharkboy

Source: Youtube

Sharkboy asked the girl how many boyfriends she has, and her response was:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Why are you asking me how many boyfriends I have? You know we are in Ghana. We have to survive. There's no girl in Ghana who has only one guy".

Ghanaians comment on the video of Seth Mensah getting heartbroken

Below are some hilarious comments that were gathered under the comment section of YouTube.

Comment Readers' President indicated:

Because Ama has several boyfriends that's why she insists on calling Seth (and the others) "baby". That way she can never go wrong. She doesn't want to mistakenly mention someone else's name

Akwesi Bona commented:

Are you William Abbey...Ose Ahh. Let me use this opportunity to send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Samson for the pain Delilah caused them

Day Lite stated:

Shark chale u for do more loyalty test wai. I love seeing relationships ending in tears

See the video below:

Loyalty test goes wrong as boyfriend tells his girl he had broken up with her the week before

Meanwhile, when Jennifer, a stunning Ghanaian woman, accepted the challenge to put her partner to the test and was upset by the outcome, she was unable to contain her feelings.

The woman's rumoured boyfriend denied dating her in a video that was originally taken by DappyLuffa and is becoming viral on social media.

Ghanaian man in Qatar collapses during loyalty test after girlfriend mentions another guy as her lover

In a separate report, after learning that his partner back home has been cheating on him, a Ghanaian guy living in Qatar has been dealt a severe blow.

The middle-aged man who went by the name Nana told NKB MUSIC REACTIONS on TikTok that he wanted a loyalty test performed to ensure that the woman he wants to start a family with does, in fact, love him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh