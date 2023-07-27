It is said that a man in love will do anything for his partner, but many believe there is a limit to it

However, one Ghanaian man on social media has proven that men will still do anything, even if it makes them uncomfortable

The young man hired a taxi to take his female date home while he sought a trotro to his house

A young Ghanaian man on social media has narrated how a girl he liked found out he did not have enough money on him.

The young man using @Nanakaynie on Twitter said he took the girl to Accra Mall to watch a movie.

When they were done, he hired a taxi and took the girl home. When the girl got down, he made the taxi driver move ahead as if it had taken him home.

Apparently, got down from the taxi driver to wait for a trotro home.

Unfortunately for him, the girl stepped out of the house and found out her date was waiting for a trotro.

Comments from social media users

After @Nanakaynie shared his story, several people commented asking him why he did that.

Read some of the comments below:

@MrDenuome asked:

You should be yourself, bro. Next time just book a cab for her and get your trotro back home. Your settings didn’t work out.

@Niosulay2 said:

U should have titled this story as AM NOT CORRECT master it for sale.

@Musleemdior asked:

Meaning she not from that house or?

@Kwa_Dwamena commented:

Guy man no fi guy guy man

@abd90_ wrote:

You no wan stress am. This is love

@jaydentionne said:

This job no easy oo

