Gideon a JHS 3 student in a school in Accra conducted a loyalty test on his girlfriend and received the shock of his life

The girlfriend, called Tracy said she was in love with another gentleman called Ivan and was not interested in Gideon

The video which was shared on @streetzafrica's TikTok page showed a disappointed Gideon who could not even stand

Gideon is a student of TWMA at Klagon in the Greater Accra region, who was brokenhearted after his girlfriend denied him during a loyalty test.

In a video posted by @streetzafrica on TikTok, Gideon and another student asked that they call their girlfriends. The two students who will be writing BECE very soon were sure their girlfriends won’t let them down.

But Gideon was in for a shock. When @streetzafrica called his girlfriend, she mentioned another person’s name as his boyfriend.

Gideon was disappointed and could not stand on his feet when his girlfriend denied him Photo credit: @streetzafrica Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Tracy also a form three student in the same school as Gideon said she was dating a boy called Ivan. Gideon could not believe his ears. He asked Tracy why she accepted his proposal then.

But Tracy explained that she liked Ivan more and had started a relationship with him. She said she was sorry to have broken the news the way she did but asked Gideon to move on.

Gideon was so shocked, he could not even stand on his feet.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

There have been several reactions to the video. Read some of the comments below:

@Qwami Baron said:

Ur pocket tear so where the money Dey ?? Ivan dey pay Buh u noe dey pay

@MRPROMISE❤️ wrote:

He said hey!!!!!!

@Paa kwesi commented:

The Hey in the beginning

@RB_sidoine indicated:

I’ll never try this in my life

@Pennyberry said:

HahahaI can’t stop laughing

@nanaachiaa commented:

This is soo funny …My dear learn and make money. More Tracys will come

@rahina086 wrote:

Awww I can feel this pains

@Nana Ama Awo Kwakyewaa indicated:

Don't play with Tracy

@koller dimarel♥️ said:

I told you to forget her, and let take book and learn

@asobakwadwojewel commented:

play boy mood activated heer Mmaa

@Aaron Zara said:

It pains me , if my fellow guys go through dis things,I wish i get to know the gal and pay her back

Ghanaian woman confesses after mentioning two incorrect names during a loyalty test

In other developments, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian guy by the name of Nana Kofi Konadu Mensah, popularly known as Seth Mensah, performed a test to see how loyal his partner was.

A popular Ghanaian college YouTuber named Sharkboy did the test in front of the camera on his channel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh