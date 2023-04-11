A young lady in Ghana was left disappointed when she agreed to play a loyalty prank on her supposed boyfriend

The gentleman denied he was in a relationship with the lady, adding that they had broken up the week before

Social media users are reacting to the video massively, with many commenting on the statement made by the gentleman

A beautiful Ghanaian lady could not hide her emotions when she took up the challenge to test her boyfriend and ended up being disappointed at the turn out of events.

In a video that was originally shot by DappyLuffa which is causing a stir on social media, the supposed boyfriend of the lady, denied being in a relationship with the young lady.

This was after a gentleman called who is the main prankster convinced the lady to give him her boyfriend's number. The prankster then called the lady's supposed boyfriend and asked him to mention the name of his girlfriend.

After mentioning a couple of other names, Jennifer spoke to the boy, asking why her name was not mentioned, but he replied:

"Don't you know we are no more together? I broke up with you last week," he said.

Ghanaians share thoughts on the loyalty prank that went wrong

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the video.

@Tea_Ne_Paanoo said:

The girl ankasa her attitude be bad, why you go tell your guy s3 “fiw” I’m proud of my gender

@DarkwahDavid mentioned:

U fit get vim call me say u Dey plus my girl Dey play some game so make I mention her name ?? Bro I don’t have time for nonsense!

@iamwizgh indicated:

Herh. Na you ankasa you dey date guy wey ein name be Nelly ei. But these guys dey road top dey spoil relationships saaa

@Asantemics stated:

Ghana ha y3nto Nelly ooo, how you go fit date someone wey dem Dey call am Nelly for Ghana here.

Watch the video below:

