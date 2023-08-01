When people travel abroad, some are fortunate to have their documents ready, while others have to go and struggle to get them

In the story of Evelyn Boahene, when she relocated to the UK, her documents were ready, but she needed to work and pay the person who pre-financed them

She was supposed to pay £8000 to her financier, she got a job in a hotel, and it took her one year to refund the money

A Ghanaian lady residing in the United Kingdom, Evelyn Boahene, said it took her one year to pay £8000 (GH¢117,073) for the documents used to get her abroad.

When Ghanaians abroad mention documents or papers, they mean the permit and other legal items granted by the government to allow someone to reside and work in the country.

Some people travel without documents and therefore use other people's documents and therefore use other people's papers to work and pay some money. Others also have their permits ready even before they travel; that was Evelyn's case.

Evelyn Boahene moved to the UK in 2010 and paid for her documents in one year Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

However, most people agree to travel, work and pay their benefactors who brought them abroad. Evelyn was to pay £8000. It took her one year to repay the document.

"I was fortunate to have my papers before travelling to the UK. So when I came, I had to work to pay the person who pre-funded my documents. I had to pay £8000. I paid the amount in one year. I did that to focus on getting a mortgage and helping other family members at home," Evelyn said.

She told SVTV Africa that she worked in a hotel. Her role was to wash and clean glasses used to serve clients.

Becoming a chef

Evelyn found favour with one of the managers in the hotel who wanted to promote her. But she did not qualify since she was only a JHS leaver.

She was attached to the Chief Chef to teach her cooking. Evelyn was happy because she loved being in the kitchen.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh