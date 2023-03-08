An abroad-based Ghanaian man has advised his fellow countrymen in the diaspora not to build a house back home in Ghana

He explained that many Ghanaians in the diaspora spend the rest of their lives abroad yet build houses in Ghana they would never live in

The man said there was no sense in buying houses in Ghana when that money could be put to better use abroad

An abroad-based Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @dermadking took to social media to advise his fellow Ghanaians in the diaspora against building houses in Ghana.

He stated there was no sense in building huge mansions in Ghana when the property owners lived abroad and may never get to live there.

The man explained that he did not understand why people would toil day and night abroad to build properties in Ghana for lazy people to fight over them when the owners died abroad. He admonished his fellow Ghanaians abroad to be wise and not be taken advantage of.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the abroad-based Ghanaian man's video

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video and took to the post's comment section to express their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Mr_OJOO said:

My landlord never thought he’d return to Ghana…but unfortunately, he had a stroke and couldn’t work again. Imagine if he hadn’t built here in Ghana

Prince_Rakim commented:

I understand a person like you doesn’t have any great parents in Ghana that’s why you’re talking like this

Justice added:

I always tell my people about this same issue, but they don't understand me.

Mckenzie Neymar remarked:

It is never a good idea, man. What if you never ended up growing old there besides, I don’t think there’s anyone that has the mindset of not returning

