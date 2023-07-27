A Ghanaian woman sparked a fierce argument with a fellow passenger on a trotro after he praised President Nana Akufo-Addo

In a viral video, she expressed her frustration in both Ga and Twi, blaming people like her fellow passenger for the country's current state

The incident highlighted the divisive nature of Ghanaian politics and has got many social media users reacting

A Ghanaian woman engaged in a heated argument with a fellow trotro passenger after he allegedly praised President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A video capturing the intense altercation has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the video, the woman was heard expressing her discontent in both Ga and Twi, stating that:

"It is because of people like you that we are suffering in Ghana."

The situation quickly escalated, with the woman directing a barrage of harsh insults toward the man, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere within the trotro.

The incident regarding President Akufo-Addo has sparked debates online, further deepening the polarised opinions and tensions surrounding Ghanaian politics.

@kwasibroniigh said:

The system hard ooo. Frustration everywhere.

@SabriSenan commented:

Is our constitution forbidding our politicians to not make things workable in Ghana the way it is workable in the countries where our people are rushing to enslave themselves all in the name of greener pastures?

@chingylor12 indicated:

All this happens when they hear how money is being held in 1 person’s home n these women don't understand the amount but people who talk to them tell them is close to the loan IMF gave us. So imagine what they think? The news is real but false amounts mentioned.

