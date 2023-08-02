A video of a young man opening up on the difficulties he is faced with has left many people emotional

The man who lives in the village revealed that business mogul Ibrahim Mahama inspires him

Netizens who saw the video have commended the young man for his can-do spirit and will to succeed

A young Ghanaian man has sparked an emotional reaction from many people on social media after he opened up about the hardship he is facing.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh TikTok and has since gone viral, shows the moment where the young man who had a cutlass in hand disclosed that as far as he continues to stay in the village, he has no future.

Looking visibly tired, the young man said he was following in the footsteps of his parents, who were also farmers in the village.

"I am a mason by profession, but because of the limited job offers, I am usually in the bush farming, my parents were farmers, and I am now doing this. My children will likely end up like me doing the same thing"

Quizzed on who inspires him, the young man named business mogul Ibrahim Mahama as a role model.

"I have a picture of him in my room, and the story I heard of him shows that he also hustled before reaching the top. I am forcing so I can get to that level, he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 100 comments

Ghanaian encourage the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video encouraged the young man not to give up on his hustle.

Esther papa stated:

I will help him to learn a big truck driver in TEMA

aduunity1 ADU UNITY reacted:

there's pain in his voice. may the lord bless our hustle

Francis Adu replied:

Not easy ooo bro.Me, I know a certain guy who told me he never handle 1,000gh as his own money because of same situation

showers of blessing mechanic suggested:

try and move from the village

Street hawker laments over hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a street hawker was overcome with emotions as he expressed frustration over the hardship he is facing.

The man who sells children's slippers and was in the company of his friend said low sales had plunged him into untold hardship.

"I have been walking the whole day, and no one has bought from me," he said, looking visibly sad.

