A video of a young man pronouncing blessings on the life of a little boy has touched many people

It happened as the man saw the 5-year-old boy starring at his nice Opel saloon car

Netizens who saw the video have commended the young man for his selflessness

A young Ghanaian man is receiving a lot of praise online after a video of his kind gesture toward a five-year-old boy went viral.

The video, which was sighed by YEN.com.gh on SIKAOFFICIAL1's Twitter page, showed the moment where the young man was seen interacting with a little boy.

The interaction ensued apparently after the man realised the five-year-old boy had been staring at his Opel saloon car for some time and had even gone closer to have a better view of the interior.

Unlike others who would have driven the little boy away, the man rather asked for his name and age, after which he opened the driver's door and told him to take a seat and make himself comfortable.

As the boy sat in the vehicle feeling bossy, the young man pronounced blessings on his life by declaring that he will buy his own car before he turns 30 years.

He urged the little boy to receive the blessing by saying Amen.

The 38-second video which was captioned, "Car owner makes a declaration over the life of 5-year-old Opoku Andrews, this is how we like it in the town" had raked in over 45,000 views and 1700 likes at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the young man

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the young man for his selfless act.

@ElyasuImoro commented

Good man.Some thinks about themselves but where will the car be in the next 30 years?Great man

@felix_boduwa commented:

If e no be this country we dey make life hard, like u reach 20-25 koraaa u for fit buy your own car and house

@Mr_Domfeh added:

Great man A different person would have given the kid a knock

@Berma_Yaw added:

let’s hope and pray the environment will be friendly and conducive for him

Police officer gives kid money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian policeman also gifted a young he saw money.

The video showed the police officer in uniform interacting with the kid by the roadside after he gifted money to the kid and told him to put it in his pocket and buy food with it.

Ghanaians commended the man for his kind gesture.

