A Ghanaian man has opened up about how his wife of many years walked out of the marriage when he became financially unstable

In an interview on SVTV Africa, the taxi driver said the birth of 5 children changed his financial status and affected him negatively.

He believes that if his wife exercised patience, his financial situation would have changed for the better

A Ghanaian man has shared the story of his experience as a married man and how it ended up on rocks.

Speaking in an interview with vlogger DJ Nyaami on his YouTube channel, SVTV Africa, Mark Tawiah, a taxi driver by profession said he settled down with his ex-wife in 1995 after they had their first child.

A Ghanaian man opens up on how he become a divorcee with 5 kids Photo credit@SVTV Africa/Youtube

Source: UGC

Our marriage took off smoothly

He admitted that at the beginning of the marriage, neither of them showed signs of opting out especially as he was able to provide for the financial needs of the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“At first, she didn’t want to leave, but when the kids increased to five that was when things changed” The pressure on me was getting too much and all my earnings were going into the upkeep of 5 children, so it got to a time the hardship was too much and she couldn’t handle it anymore” he added.

Mark Tawiah said despite the divorce he is on good terms with his ex-wife and frequents her home since all the kids now live there.

“I went to see my kids this morning as I speak with you, we don’t have an issue, I am pained that she could not have a little patience and recall that I used to be in a good financial standing when we first met” he added.

Ghanaian Taxi Driver In Qatar Reveals He Earns Over GH¢16K Monthly with Free Accommodation (Video)

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Qatar-based Ghanaian man affectionately called Papa Kumasi disclosed that he earns more than GH¢16,000 monthly as a taxi driver in the Arab nation.

Speaking to blogger Zionfelix, Papa Kumasi disclosed that he worked as a taxi driver before venturing into the beauty industry in Ghana.

He recounted that he decided to relocate to Qatar after his friends informed him he could make more than twice the earnings taxi drivers make in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh