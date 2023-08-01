Ghana has become the spotlight of the world again after the news that the slavery story on the African continent started in Ghana

This is after the discovery by an archaeologist, Prof. Christopher DeCorse, and his team of an older fort

The slave fort is burried under the remains of Fort Amsterdam at Abandze in the Central Region

An archaeologist, Prof Christopher DeCorse, and his team have uncovered the exact location of what is believed to be the first English slave fort in Africa.

The said slave fort is buried under the ruins of Fort Amsterdam in the Central Region. This implies that the slave trade story on the African continent started in Ghana.

The professor from Syracuse University in the United States of America led and directed the team as they carefully got the remains of an older fort, Kormantine.

The team has so far discovered tobacco pipes, broken pottery, and the jawbone of a goat. Photo credit: BBC

According to the BBC, the team has so far discovered laying out a gunflint (used in old-fashioned guns), tobacco pipes, broken pottery, and the jawbone of a goat.

According to Prof. Christopher DeCorse, he was excited to discover this. He added that the discovery would elaborate further on the lives of the early traders and what they were doing, the slave trade, and the effect on the community around them.

Reports suggest that the slave trade started in this location (Fort Kormantine) in 1663 after King Charles II signed a charter to the Company of Royal Adventurers of England Trading into Africa (later the Royal African Company). The King at the time gave the company exclusive rights over the trade of human beings.

The fort was seized by the Dutch two years later. it, however, does not downplay the role of Fort Kormantine in the initial stages of the slave trade.

