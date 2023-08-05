Accra To London By Road: Meet Afua Serwaa Adusei 'Shecanic' , The Only Female On Historic Trip (Photos)
- There was a female among the 13 adventurous Ghanaians who travelled from Accra to London by road
- The young lady named, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, rode with the group to Morocco covering a distances of 5,650km
- Lovely photos of Afua Serwaa, also known as Shecanic, have emerged online earning her praise and admiration
Source: YEN.com.gh