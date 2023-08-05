Global site navigation

Accra To London By Road: Meet Afua Serwaa Adusei 'Shecanic' , The Only Female On Historic Trip (Photos)
by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
  • There was a female among the 13 adventurous Ghanaians who travelled from Accra to London by road
  • The young lady named, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, rode with the group to Morocco covering a distances of 5,650km
  • Lovely photos of Afua Serwaa, also known as Shecanic, have emerged online earning her praise and admiration

