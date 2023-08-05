12 Ghanaians who are travelling from Accra to London were interviewed by the BBC, and they narrated details of their journey so far

One interesting highlight of their journey was in Morroco, where they got a free police escort through the country because of Abedi Pele's name

According to them, when they got to the country, a policeman asked where they were from, and upon answering Ghana, he made reference to the football icon, turned on his sirene and gave them an escort

A group of 12 Ghanaian travellers en route from Accra to London, in an interview with the BBC, shared captivating tales from their journey thus far.

Wanderlust Ghana members travelling from Accra to London Photo Source: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

The travellers recounted various experiences, with one particularly intriguing incident taking place in Morocco, where their cars were escorted by the local police because of football legend Abedi Pele's name.

According to the group, as they made their way through Morocco, they found themselves at the centre of an unexpected yet heartwarming encounter. Upon entering the country, a friendly policeman inquired about their origin. They said upon mentioning Ghana, the policeman quickly made reference to football icon Abedi Pele.

In a friendly manner, the policeman activated his patrol vehicle's sirens, swiftly transforming into an impromptu escort for the Ghanaian travellers through the country. They mentioned that their experience in Morroco was positive, as the people were friendly and hospitable.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians react to the daring trip

Social media users reacted to the tales of the travellers and admired their courage.

Affordable_Pkmotors wrote:

wonderful guys ,nothing beyond any individual. tumps up ,

nanambraharthur reacted:

Ghanaians are enjoying the benefit of Abedi Pele everywhere

naza_mac commented:

Yet some of the Ghanaians want pour dirt on his legacy. He’s all we have when it comes to the outside world of football. 3x African player of the year.

Struggles of the travellers faced in Mauritania

In a related story, the team of Ghanaians who opted to travel overland from Accra to London have voiced their dissatisfaction with the reception they encountered at the Mauritania border.

During a discussion, a group member criticized the conduct of immigration authorities, labelling them as individuals seeking undue payments, and revealed the challenges they encountered.

On social media, internet users have praised their decision to undertake the journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh