12 Ghanaians travelling from Accra to London by road have made it to Geneva, Switzerland, where they were hosted by one Dr Victor Bampoe

The galant Ghanaians have updated folks keenly following their adventurous trip every step of the way

According to their social media posts, they are preparing to hit the road en route to Germany and are expected to reach London by Monday

Twelve Ghanaians who embarked on a road trip from Accra to London in an extraordinary journey that has captured the attention of many, have successfully reached Geneva, Switzerland.

Accra To London travellers chilling in Geneva Photo Source: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

The group, brimming with enthusiasm and determination, has been documenting their remarkable expedition on social media, sharing their experiences with eager followers.

Upon their arrival in Geneva, the travellers were warmly received and hosted by a man named Dr Victor Bampoe, extending a spirit of friendship and hospitality. Dr Bampoe's generous gesture provided the tired travellers with a much-needed respite and a chance to refuel for the next leg of their journey.

The adventurers have been diligently updating their supporters throughout their escapade, sharing breathtaking snapshots of scenic landscapes, bustling towns, and the unique moments that have coloured their expedition thus far.

As they prepare to resume their expedition, the group is setting their sights on Germany, where they will continue their road trip adventure. Reports suggest that their journey remains on track, and they are projected to reach their final destination of London by the upcoming Monday.

Ghanaians wish brave adventurers well

Chardy Taylor Dawson said:

I still can't believe your dreams materialised and we are all watching this unfold. It's so beautiful and heartwarming. keep up the amazing work. Journey mercies without any incident.

Victor Bampoe wrote:

Thank you for honoring us with your visit, Brothers!! Well done - it is an amazing feat

Rosemary Aboagye Ntim commented:

This is so heartwarming and beautiful But I m not surprised knowing who it's coming from. God bless Dr Victor Bampoe

The travellers even caught the attention of BBC

In a related story, the gallant travellers found themselves in the spotlight of one of the world's most renowned media giants, the BBC.

During their extraordinary journey, the group had the honour of being interviewed by the BBC, where they shared the intricate details of their adventure.

The compelling videos of these interviews swiftly became viral sensations across social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh