A video of a prophet telling Ghanaians what to expect as John Mahama takes over as the next President has got tongues wagging

This comes after he said Mahama will have issues with the prophets who foresaw his election victory

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varying opinions on the comments of the prophet

A Ghanaian prophet is trending after a video of his prophecy regarding Ghana's election surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube was posted after Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia conceded defeat to the former President.

Although he did not expressly mention Mahama's name in the video, he explained that the next President would face issues with some men of God who claim to have played a role in his victory.

He said that many of these prophets will hold grudges against the President because they feel they have not been treated fairly despite helping him to win.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 32 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the prophesy

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have shared varying opinions on the disclosure made by the prophet.

@lorettagyetiah2100 replied:

"Amen. if something is snatched for by force. u will end up frustrated."

@samuelmensah3420 commented:

"If it's the Lord who brought Mahama, then He will give us the strength to survive."

@veraclement240 indicated:

"Hmmmmm , interesting times ahead. God is about to do wonders. We're here!"

@amaboatemaa5007 added:

"Genuine prophecy is for edification, exhortation and comfort may the Lord God Almighty guide and protect JDM.":

John Dumelo rejoices after election victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect John Dumelo gave a powerful speech to his constituents after he was declared the winner.

Addressing a charged crowd, John Dumelo started his speech with NDC's popular catchphrase 'Ɛyɛ zu', as the constituents responded, saying 'Ɛyɛ za'.

He pledged that the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat would never fall into the hands of the NPP, who have ruled and been dominant for about 24 years.

