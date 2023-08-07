A team of 12 Ghanaian men and one woman, chronicled on their Facebook page Wanderlust Ghana, revealed that they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro as part of their preparation for an unprecedented road trip from Accra to London

The successful ascent of Africa's tallest mountain portrayed their determination and readiness for the historic journey

The team's audacious endeavor exemplifies their commitment to exploration and boundary-pushing and earned them plaudits online

The groundbreaking expedition undertaken by a team of 12 Ghanaian men and one woman, chronicled on their Facebook page, Wanderlust Ghana, has unveiled a remarkable accomplishment.

The team disclosed that in the lead-up to their current historic journey, they scaled the heights of Africa's tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, last year in 2022.

Their audacious endeavor, a road trip spanning from Accra to London, has captivated the attention of enthusiasts worldwide.

As , this unprecedented drive symbolizes a convergence of exploration and perseverance, underscoring the team's dedication to pushing boundaries and etching their names into the annals of history.

Ghanaians react to photos of Wanderlust Ghana at Kilimanjaro

Many Ghanaians who were amazed to see photos of the team at Kilimanjaro took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Below are some of their reactions.

Eugenia Ahinakwa said:

I keep getting the conviction that Ghana can live again. U guys are too much

Ebo Dantse Benjamin indicated:

If we had capacity to do mars or moon. You guys would have accomplished it. Kudos. You force. Next time we go join until. Until then, we are cheering from the centre line.

Obed Asare-Bediako stated:

When I get rich I will join , wandering has been my passion. I do it in my small way but I know some day I will do this. Thank you for encouraging us.

