Ghanaians on social media have criticised Kantanka Automobile, a Ghanaian car manufacturing company, for not sponsoring the trending Accra to London trip

The 12 Ghanaians who embarked on a journey from Accra to London said they had made a proposal to the company to sponsor the trip, but they refused

Many Ghanaians were of the opinion that the use of Kantanka cars for the trip would have been good publicity for the company and promoted made-in-Ghana products

Kantanka Automobile, the renowned Ghanaian car manufacturing company, is facing a wave of criticism from Ghanaians on social media for its decision not to sponsor the trending Accra to London road trip.

The journey, undertaken by a group of 12 Ghanaians, aimed to showcase the spirit of adventure and promote domestic tourism while presenting an opportunity for Kantanka Automobile to gain significant publicity.

Reportedly, the group approached the company with a proposal requesting sponsorship for their ambitious road trip. However, according to them, the CEO declined to meet with them, let alone entertain the sponsorship idea.

This unexpected response has sparked widespread disappointment and led to a flurry of negative commentary on social media.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their discontent with Kantanka's decision, emphasising that using Kantanka cars for such a high-profile journey could have immensely benefitted the company's image and bolstered the promotion of made-in-Ghana products.

The road trip, which has attracted considerable domestic and international attention, would have served as a prime opportunity for Kantanka to show the reliability and durability of its vehicles on a global stage.

Ghanaians criticise Kantanka

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

EiiScanty commented:

I’m sure they thought the Accra to London drive was all a hoax and sounds illogical. the usual Ghana man mentality cost them. Sad

real_homie482 said:

This Kantanka squad they manufacture cars for family and friends.

3billion_Dollar reacted:

Kantanka ankasa he not serious, making all these cars without any serious advertisment deals,

Ghanaians celebrate Accra to London travellers

In a related story, the group of free-spirited travellers who travelled from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom released photos.

The Wanderlust Ghana team, driving through France to London, were expected to reach the UK on Sunday, August 6.

Their awe-inspiring pictures, posted to Facebook, have received reactions from people who celebrated them.

