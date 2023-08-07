The only woman among the team who embarked on the 10,000km trip from Accra to London, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, has unique rap skills

The beautiful lady with exceptional fashion sense performed Reggie Rockstone's New Balance in an old video

Some social media users commented on her video after she joined the challenge

Ghanaian female mechanic engineer Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, the only woman among the 12 adventurous Ghanaians who embarked on a road trip from Accra to London, is also a talented rapper.

Nana Afua, popularly called Shecanic, covered 5,650km out of 10,000km historic trip.

In an old Instagram post, the phenomenal woman showed off her rap skills as she joined a challenge by Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockson for his song New Balance.

She shared the post with this caption:

I jumped on this train a few weeks ago but was not confident enough to post it. What if ppl don't vote for me? What if @reggierockstone711 doesn't post it on his page? Fast forward; this reminds me to keep pushing regardless of how I feel inside or what people think

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted by Shecanic on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Unclefitter stated:

Oh wow! I didn’t see that one coming

Aslassey stated:

Superwoman!!

Slickerstk stated:

@reggierockstone711 Yo Grandpops, throw her some luv. She's got the "fix" to those bars

Empire. Touch stated:

My Monday inspiration

k.bobieansah stated:

Nice

stephy__xd stated:

PHENOMENAL WOMAN. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Kobearko stated:

I like this!

Girlbehindprive stated:

Perfect combo #RAPPERCANIC

Kwaku.sarfo.mensah.prempeh stated:

Proud of you

Foodiediariesgh stated:

Herh ... Wo y3 Guy

asa_barima stated:

best rapper lol

antwi51932 stated:

Beautiful Queen

gaffer_gh stated:

Wow! Great job. U gotta teach me the lines real quick.

jimjam stated:

@shecanic has been spitting bars since the 1900s. Love this #yochallenge @reggierockstone711

Akosuashirley stated:

Oh, you no get size!!!!!! Wo ye goals!!!!!!

Watch the video below:

Biker Girls GH celebrates Shecanic Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei

Biker Girls Gh, an organisation founded by Ghanaian media personality Jessica Osei Saforo, shared photos of Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei to celebrate her historic achievements.

Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei rocks elegant outfit during Accra-London trip

The fashionista Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei looked sporty in a blue top and brown shorts styled with white sneakers for this photoshoot.

12 Ghanaians Feature On BBC After Embarking On 10,000km Trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 12 Ghanaians who made it to the BBC after travelling 10,000 kilometres from Accra to London.

During their voyage, the brave Ghanaians were interviewed by the media powerhouse, who asked them how their trip was going.

Videos of the interview quickly went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing happiness at the attention the journey had garnered.

Source: YEN.com.gh