The brave Ghanaian adventurers of Wanderlust Ghana who drove from Accra to London made it to their destination on Sunday, August 6, 2023

However, among the 12 people that began the journey, a few were missing, notably a man who caught the eye of Ghanaians with his robust G Wagon

One of the members of the team in a video explained why the G Wagon guy, who is a fan favourite, could not make it to London

A group of Ghanaian adventurers from Wanderlust, Ghana, successfully completed an awe-inspiring road trip from Accra to London.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, they reached their destination, marking a remarkable achievement in their daring journey. However, the adventure was not without its share of twists.

The extraordinary expedition began with a dozen individuals. Among them stood out a man who quickly became a favourite among Ghanaians due to his impressive G Wagon vehicle, as the robust and eye-catching ride turned heads and attracted attention wherever it went.

However, keen observers noted that a few members seemed to be missing as the journey neared its final stretch in London. Notably absent was the G Wagon owner, the man who had become a fan favourite.

In a video, one of the members shed light on the G Wagon owner's absence. He revealed that the fan-favourite driver had not originally planned to reach London as part of this journey. Instead, he had opted to remain in Europe, choosing a different path while the rest of the team carried on towards their ultimate destination.

Ghanaians hail Wanderlust Adventurers

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

Young_Manners said:

The guy is far gone,his in Europe now,he would probably catch up with later,u see African man wey he manage fit reach Europe wey just turn come back to Africa again?

Ghigh_Jesus commented:

Oh okay okay!! I would’ve been surprised if the G-Wagon couldn’t make it cozzz come on

chapps_h reacted:

G wagon de3 is a strong car ✌️

Wanderlust Adventurers to auction their cars

In a related story, the group reached their destination on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after travelling through Africa and Europe for 16 days.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars that successfully made the historic trip.

