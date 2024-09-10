Teacher Breaks Down In Tears As Chief Orders The Demolishing Of His Building
- Kofi Peprah, a teacher at the Bawku R/C Basic School, broke down in tears after a chief at Akyeremade allegedly ordered his building to be pulled down
- This comes after the chief demanded that the basic school teacher and owners of uncompleted properties in his area pay GH¢100,000 to reclaim ownership of the land
- However, when teacher Kofi Peprah failed to pay the money, the chief allegedly ordered his building, which was at the lintel level, to be demolished
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
A basic school teacher, identified as Kofi Peprah, has become a victim of traditional authority abuse after his uncompleted building at Akyeremade in the Ashanti Region was demolished.
According to a trending video on social media, Kofi Peprah, who teaches at Bawku R/C Basic School in the Upper East Region, acquired the land in 2017 to build a house.
Ghanaian teacher delights as he relocates to Canada, saves GH¢80k in 6 months: "I only had GH¢15 in Ghana"
The narration states that the teacher used his lifetime savings to construct the building up to the lintel level, hoping to complete it soon and move in with his family.
However, a new chief was enstooled at Akyeremade, and he issued an order that devastated the basic teacher's life.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The new Akyeremade chief allegedly ordered owners of all uncompleted properties within his traditional authority to pay GH¢100,000 or risk losing their lands.
When Kofi Peprah failed to pay, the chief allegedly ordered the demolition of his building project.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh teacher Kofi Peprah was in inconsolable tears, wailing over the demolition of his property, which he had built with his life's savings.
Footage on social media shows the basic school teacher's building had been razed to the ground.
"I was at home when a woman came to ask if I knew what was happening on my property. I told her I didn't know, only to find out that the whole building had been demolished," Kofi Peprah explained.
He also showed the indenture of the land, adding that he had bought it from the family that owns it.
Ghanaians react to the video
Some Ghanaians online who came across the video of Kofi Peprah narrating his sad ordeal shared their views.
@Mogyimii said:
"This is really sad. Some leaders don’t have pity at all when they get to some level. Karma is a b!tch mmom."
@Kingofkumasi_ also said:
"Always go to the land commission for registered lands. Most at times these lands are not for anybody they are for the government."
@BigHommie444 wrote:
"We are in Ghana not South Africa. Our traditional authorities and clans own lands, seldom the government. That’s why the government has to procure or lobby for land to construct social amenities and also compensate people for constructing roads."
"It's been a long time": Wode Maya delights as he picks trotro, pays fares for passengers, video trends
Building on 200-acre land demolished
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that residents of Adenta were in a state of grief after the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, ordered the demolishing of their houses on CSIR land.
The demolishing was carried out following the expiration of a two-day notice for occupiers of the land to vacate.
The demolishing exercise, which began at 4am on Wednesday, June 22, 2024, was carried out by a joint task force of police, the military, fire service, immigration service and customs.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.