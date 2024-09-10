Kofi Peprah, a teacher at the Bawku R/C Basic School, broke down in tears after a chief at Akyeremade allegedly ordered his building to be pulled down

This comes after the chief demanded that the basic school teacher and owners of uncompleted properties in his area pay GH¢100,000 to reclaim ownership of the land

However, when teacher Kofi Peprah failed to pay the money, the chief allegedly ordered his building, which was at the lintel level, to be demolished

A basic school teacher, identified as Kofi Peprah, has become a victim of traditional authority abuse after his uncompleted building at Akyeremade in the Ashanti Region was demolished.

According to a trending video on social media, Kofi Peprah, who teaches at Bawku R/C Basic School in the Upper East Region, acquired the land in 2017 to build a house.

A basic school teacher breaks down in tears after a chief in Kumasi orders his property to be demolished. Photo credit: @kingderek_official/TikTok.

The narration states that the teacher used his lifetime savings to construct the building up to the lintel level, hoping to complete it soon and move in with his family.

However, a new chief was enstooled at Akyeremade, and he issued an order that devastated the basic teacher's life.

The new Akyeremade chief allegedly ordered owners of all uncompleted properties within his traditional authority to pay GH¢100,000 or risk losing their lands.

When Kofi Peprah failed to pay, the chief allegedly ordered the demolition of his building project.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh teacher Kofi Peprah was in inconsolable tears, wailing over the demolition of his property, which he had built with his life's savings.

Footage on social media shows the basic school teacher's building had been razed to the ground.

"I was at home when a woman came to ask if I knew what was happening on my property. I told her I didn't know, only to find out that the whole building had been demolished," Kofi Peprah explained.

He also showed the indenture of the land, adding that he had bought it from the family that owns it.

Ghanaians react to the video

Some Ghanaians online who came across the video of Kofi Peprah narrating his sad ordeal shared their views.

@Mogyimii said:

"This is really sad. Some leaders don’t have pity at all when they get to some level. Karma is a b!tch mmom."

@Kingofkumasi_ also said:

"Always go to the land commission for registered lands. Most at times these lands are not for anybody they are for the government."

@BigHommie444 wrote:

"We are in Ghana not South Africa. Our traditional authorities and clans own lands, seldom the government. That’s why the government has to procure or lobby for land to construct social amenities and also compensate people for constructing roads."

Building on 200-acre land demolished

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that residents of Adenta were in a state of grief after the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, ordered the demolishing of their houses on CSIR land.

The demolishing was carried out following the expiration of a two-day notice for occupiers of the land to vacate.

The demolishing exercise, which began at 4am on Wednesday, June 22, 2024, was carried out by a joint task force of police, the military, fire service, immigration service and customs.

