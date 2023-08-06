The team traveling from Accra to London by road are on a homestretch now after reaching the border of the United Kingdom

The group crossed from Calais in France into Dover in England on Sunday morning and are expectied to reach London by midday

Videos of the team's entry into the UK have excited many Ghanaians online who have congratulated them

The adventurous Ghanaians who are travelling from Accra to London by road will arrive at their destination by mid-afternoon on Sunday, August 6, as earlier communicated.

Already the group has reached the port city of Calais in France and is crossing into the United Kingdom of the border.

Videos shared by the organisers, Wanderlust Ghana, show the border entry point in the sight of the gallant team.

A live video also showed the group parked at Dover Port in England awaiting to be processed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh