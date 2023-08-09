Kwabena Ayirebi is a native of Jamasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region, where he was born and shared moments with loved ones

The philanthropist and tourist enthusiast is a British Chevening Scholarship recipient, which took him to London for the first time

He was among the 13 travellers who embarked on the 10,000-kilometre journey by road from Accra to London

Kwabena Ayirebi, one of the 13 members of the Wanderlust Ghana team who embarked on the epic Accra-London road expedition, has garnered attention after their accomplishment.

The tourist enthusiast and his squad of 11 men and one woman began their trip to London on July 23 and climaxed the journey on August 6 when they arrived in the UK amid massive fanfare.

Apart from Kwabena Ayirebi, Teddy Peprah, Kwadwo Saka, Richard Anim and the only woman, Nana Afua Serwaa, also known as Shecanic, all from Wanderlust Ghana, a group of philanthropists and tourism enthusiasts, participated in the journey.

The group travelled through several African countries, including Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco and entered Europe by ferry on the Mediterranean to Algeciras in Spain before driving to Barcelona via Valencia.

On August 6, they achieved their long-planned ambition of going through Monaco, France, and finally arrived in London, UK.

The team, including Kwabena Ayirebi, have since become an online sensation. YEN.com.gh puts a spotlight on Kwabena Ayirebi.

Ayirebi, 50, is a British Chevening Scholarship recipient who was born in the Ghanaian hamlet of Jamasi. The global citizen works for the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). He's committed his life to the advancement of Africa and people suffering from need in society.

