Wanderlust Ghana's married members have explained why their wives did not accompany them on the epic Accra-London overland journey

They mentioned in an interview that their significant others were not enthusiastic about joining them on the daring adventure

The crew finished the 10,000-kilometre adventure on August 6 to raise funds to fight digital poverty in Ghana's rural regions

Wanderlust Ghana, the Ghanaian team that undertook the Accra to London road journey, has explained why their wives did not join them on the daring expedition.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi of Despite Media, they explained that their wives and children ''prayed for them and were not infected with their adventurous spirit to join them on the expedition.''

The reason wives of married Wanderlust Ghana members did not join their husbands on the Accra to London road trip. Photo credit: Wanderlust GHANA.

They did, however, remark that one of their group members brought his son, making it a father-son endeavour.

Franklin Peters, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InkIt Ghana Limited, a famous signs and digital printing company, took part in the challenge with his teenage son, Quincy.

Quincy even drove for a while during the expedition. Their car for this daring voyage was a Lexus RX350.

The moment the Wanderlust Ghana team arrived in the UK in the video below:

Background

Wanderlust Ghana completed the fantastic 10,000-kilometre Accra to London overland tour to collect funds for digital poverty in Ghana's rural communities.

The 16-day journey concluded with their victorious arrival in London on August 6, 2023. The group intended to raise awareness about digital poverty and received praise on social media for their accomplishment, particularly when nine made it to the UK.

Meet Kwabena Ayirebi of Wanderlust Ghana

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Ayirebi, one of the 13 members of the Wanderlust Ghana team who embarked on the epic Accra-London road expedition, garnered attention after their accomplishment.

The tourist enthusiast and his squad of 11 men and one woman began their trip to London on July 23 and climaxed the voyage on August 6 when they arrived in the UK amid massive fanfare.

Apart from Kwabena Ayirebi, Teddy Peprah, Kwadwo Saka, Richard Anim and the only woman, Nana Afua Serwaa, also known as Shecanic, all from Wanderlust Ghana, a group of philanthropists and tourism enthusiasts, participated in the journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh